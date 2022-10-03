Farm Weekly
White Suffolks peak at $2300 at Hedingham's ram sale at Wickepin

By Linda Sharman
October 3 2022 - 3:00am
Jayk (back left) and Lillie Jones, 4, from Hedingham stud, Wickepin, with Elders Narrogin representative Mitch Keppel and Hedingham stud representatives Warren Thompson and Emma Bentley with the White Suffolk ram bought by LR & S Sims, Narrogin for $2300, held by Elders Narrogin representative Jeff Brown.

DEMAND was strong for an impressively even line of White Suffolks at Hedingham's fourth annual on-property ram sale last week.

