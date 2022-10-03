Four buyers snapped up four rams each - Clinton Hemley, Wickepin, at an average of $1675 and to a top of $1800 twice, Cootarring Grazing Co, Narrogin, at an average of $1625 and to a top of $1800, while also paying $1400 for the final pen of the day, RA & JM Eckersley, Narrogin, at an average of $1475 and to a top of $1900 and Knowsley Grazing Co, Katanning, at an average of $1775 and to a top of $1900.