Bespoke ukuleles, guitars, mandolins and violins handcrafted by Scott Wise, Margaret River

By Belinda Hickman
October 3 2022 - 9:30am
Margaret River luthier Scott Wise has been handcrafting bespoke guitars, ukuleles, mandolins and violins for five decades. Seven hundred guitars and a couple of workshop moves later, Mr Wise has himself become something of a name within his rarified field.

IT always starts with tonewood - a fine piece of ebony or South American rosewood, or perhaps a WA jarrah or bunya pine from New South Wales.

