Poll Dorset sells to $1900 at Eringa Park ram sale at Kalannie

By Jodie Rintoul
October 4 2022 - 3:00am
With the $1900 top-priced ram at the Eringa Park Poll Dorset ram sale at Kalannie last week were Elders, Moora agent Rhys Fleay (left), Eringa Park principal Andrew Tunstill, buyer Jordan McCreery, JG & KL McCreery, Kalannie and Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry.

POLL Dorset sires showing good growth and excellent carcase traits were what greeted buyers when they walked into the selling shed at last week's Eringa Park Poll Dorset ram sale at Kalannie.

