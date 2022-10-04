Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Denvale on-property sale at Mt Barker sells Dohne rams for $2000 twice

By Jodie Rintoul
October 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rams sold to a top of $2000 twice at the Denvale on-property Dohne sale at Mt Baker last week. With one of the top selling rams were Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent and sale auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard (left), buyer Brendan Watterson, Yuelup Farms, Tenterden and Denvale stud principal Greg Sounness.

A QUALITY line-up of Dohne rams and solid support from repeat and new buyers ensured a successful outcome at the Denvale on-property Dohne ram sale at Mt Barker last week, where prices hit a high of $2000 twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.