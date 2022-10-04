Farm Weekly
1904 Ivel Agricultural Motor, the first internal combustion-engine agricultural machine, to stay in Australia after auction at Arrino, near Three Springs

By Mal Gill
October 4 2022 - 11:00pm
Sue Illingsworth with the 1904 Ivel Agricultural Motor and some of the other 149 tractors she and her husband collected over more than 50 years at their cropping and sheep property at Arrina. Pictures by Donington Auctions.

A RARE restored example of the first internal combustion-engine agricultural machine recognised as a tractor, which recently sold for an Australian record price of $375,000, will stay in Australia.

