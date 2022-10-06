IN line with its purpose to create and return value to growers, CBH Group has refreshed its sustainability plan to focus on markets, communities, people, governance and environment.
Expectations are evolving from key stakeholders, including customers and governments, for CBH to increase sustainability efforts to continue to meet market needs.
A recent survey of CBH's key international customers revealed 80 per cent rated sustainability as "important" or "central" to their business strategy, while 36pc indicated they may pay a premium for sustainable products.
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said with that in mind, they wanted to not only maintain access to existing markets for WA growers, but ensure opportunities were available to open and develop new markets by meeting these evolving customer expectations.
"While we have experienced some exceptional seasons, weather patterns are changing and we need to be vigilant of the impact our operations have on the environment and on WA grain growing regions," Mr Macnamara said.
"In addition, how we invest in regional communities needs to be guided by a drive to produce the best outcomes for growers and their businesses."
MORE STORIES:
CBH has been reporting its sustainability progress for 10 years and has seen a reduction of its carbon footprint by 15pc since 2013.
CBH's refreshed sustainability plan builds on that record and the five key pillars - markets, communities, people, governance and environment - have been identified to drive better outcomes for WA growers.
"It is important to note that within the sustainability plan we have identified key projects for CBH to execute to achieve these targets, and growers are not required to take any action as a result," Mr Macnamara said.
"We will report against the metrics in each of the five pillars in our annual report each year, consistent with global reporting standards."
Ultimately, the plan is focused on what CBH as a business is going to do.
Carbon reduction targets in the environment pillar are actions for CBH to take within the supply chain starting from its sites and ending with customers.
"As a grower-owned co-operative with an integrated supply chain, we together are uniquely well placed to deliver sustainable outcomes for you and the communities we operate in," Mr Macnamara said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.