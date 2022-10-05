Farm Weekly
Bandeeka Simmentals lead Perth Royal Show interbreed comp

By Kane Chatfield
October 5 2022 - 10:30pm
The 2022 Perth Royal Show interbreed junior champion bull was exhibited by the Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook. With the bull Venturon Start The Party S97 was judges Glenn Trout (left), Moorunga Angus, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Rhett Mobbs, Gowrie Simmentals, Bell, Queensland and Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster studs, Tallagalla, Queensland and Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson.

EUROPEAN beef cattle breeds dominated the major individual interbreed honours at this year's Perth Royal Show.

