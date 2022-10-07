HUES of pink and white cover the Shire of Chapman Valley this spring, as everlastings come into full bloom.
An initiative launched by the Shire earlier this year, the everlastings were planted to commemorate one year since the town was badly damaged by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja.
Planted in April, by September the entire shire was in bloom as front yards and median strips were covered in flowers.
The Shire felt that finding new ways to mark the occasion and the recovery efforts, which are ongoing for many, was appropriate rather than a traditional anniversary event.
The 'Growing Our Community' sapling and seed initiative saw free satchels of everlasting seeds and saplings handed out to residents.
It believed that watching flowers bloom and trees grow beyond what was impacted by the cyclone in the year prior would be a better way to honour the resilience and rejuvenation of the past 12 months.
It is a brilliant message that despite the hardships the area has endured, they are strong as a community and have come together to make their town 'beautiful again'.
The saplings were purchased locally and the everlastings as a part of a CWA fundraiser, where the everlasting supplier, Lucinda's Everlastings, donated $1000 to the Yuna CWA.
The Yuna CWA building was one of many damaged in the cyclone and the Shire commended the branch for jumping into action immediately.
Lucinda's Everlastings owner Jen Warburton said she was delighted to be involved in the project and give back to the community.
This isn't the first time she's been involved in fundraisers, as she also gave the Perth Belles CWA everlastings at a discounted price for them to sell earlier this year - which is where the latest idea came from.
"I charge very little for the packets and then give them twice the amount and I don't charge postage," Ms Warburton said.
She ended up giving about 1000 packs of everlastings and was able to travel up last week to see the results.
"It was just lovely," she said.
"They've got them everywhere."
Ms Warburton said the town was covered in flowers and everyone was behind the project which was beautiful to see.
The flowers are in front gardens, down the main street, in the median strips and on the side of the road - even in the primary school.
"They decided to put some love back into the community after all they've been through, something bright and something that everyone can enjoy after the cyclone," Ms Warburton said.
"You should see the people taking photos as they drive past - it just brings so much joy.
"Driving into a small town and seeing the streets with so much colour, it just brings me alive."
