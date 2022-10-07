FOR more than three decades Heather Brayford (pictured)has served the community as part of the public sector and that legacy is set to continue after being appointed as the new director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
Ms Brayford joined what was then the Department of Fisheries in 1986 as a level one graduate assistant straight out of university, with no experience in the area, and she has practically never left.
She applied for various roles within the department over the years and was successful at almost every turn.
Ms Brayford completed a three-year stint in the Northern Territory as the head of fisheries, before returning to WA as the deputy director general and then the director general of fisheries in 2015.
When the mechanisms of government turned in 2017 and three departments amalgamated into one - DPIRD - Ms Brayford became the deputy director general of sustainability and biosecurity, which she remained in charge of until this new appointment.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said Ms Brayford's past experience gave her solid experience for this new position.
"She is a real team builder and will help us continue the important work of rebuilding capability and morale in the agency," Ms MacTiernan said.
Ms Brayford's commitment to serving the community cannot be underestimated and that dedication was recognised in 2020 when she was awarded the Public Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
She received the accolade for her exemplary leadership in legislative reform and policy for the sustainability of WA fisheries and aquatic resources, playing a key role in managing the balance between economic, environmental and social benefits.
Fisheries Minister Don Punch said Ms Bradford was an asset to DPIRD.
"With her extensive experience in fisheries and aquaculture, I am confident Heather is well-placed to lead the department into the future," Mr Punch said.
She will commence in the post on Tuesday, November 1.
Ms MacTiernan also thanked acting director general Terry Hill for the work he had done over the past nine months.
"He has done tremendous work and will hand over the department in good shape," she said.
