Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Heather Brayford appointed director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD)

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Brayford

FOR more than three decades Heather Brayford (pictured)has served the community as part of the public sector and that legacy is set to continue after being appointed as the new director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.