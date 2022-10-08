Farm Weekly

Kalgoorlie Vermin Cell to be built by pastoralists in the Goldfields-Esperance region

October 8 2022 - 2:00am
KPA co-ordinator Ross Wood

PASTORALISTS in the Goldfields-Esperance region are steadily working on erecting one of the nation's biggest vermin exclusion cells.

