State Premier Ewe and Wether Lamb Sale at the Corrigin and Wickepin saleyards

By Ty Miller, Livestock Wickepin/kulin/corrigin Agent
October 12 2022 - 5:00am
A feature of the Wickepin leg of next weeks Corrigin/Wickepin State Premier Ewe and Wether Lamb Sale will be the complete flock dispersal for the Elson family, R & S Elson. With the familys line of 380 green tag (3.5yo) ewes are Rick Elson (left) and farm worker Quinlan Dungey.

NUTRIEN Livestock's spring ewe selling season will kick off next week and one sale on the calendar not to be missed is the Corrigin/Wickepin State Premier Ewe and Wether Lamb Sale.

