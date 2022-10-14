Farm Weekly

Rhizoctonia bare patches found in crop types in the Albany, Geraldton, Kwinana East and Kwinana West port zones

By Shannon Beattie
October 14 2022
A distinct rhizoctonia bare patch in wheat in a paddock at Merredin. Photo by Daniel Huberli, DPIRD.

RHIZOCTONIA bare patches are being observed in several crop types in the Albany, Geraldton, Kwinana East and Kwinana West port zones by agronomists, growers and staff from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

