Snails discovered in wheat crop

SMALL pointed (conical) and round snails have been found in the upper canopy of a Scepter wheat crop near Myrup.
The snails were feeding on the flag leaf and flag -1 (leaf 2).
Growers and consultants have been urged to keep an eye out for snails climbing up into crop canopies as this can pose a contamination risk when the crops are harvested.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development entomologist Svetlana Micic said as a rule of thumb, if snails are easily seen on crop stems, grain contamination at harvest was possible.
"Snail movement does depend on the weather conditions," Dr Micic said.
"Snails are more active at night and if there has been a rain event.
"Grain from crops harvested during the day had less snail contamination than from crop harvested at night."
Past snail camera footage has revealed that as weather conditions become hotter, round snails are more likely to be found moving up crop stems, whereas small pointed snails were more likely to be under stubble on the ground.
Dr Micic said growers should plan for harvest now if they have snails.
"Consider using a stripper front at harvest or increasing the cutting height of crops such as cereals," she said.
"There are options to remove snails from harvested grain and now is the time to budget for this."
At this time of year, it is too late to bait but growers can also consider farm biosecurity practices to prevent spread of snails between paddocks and properties, such as harvesting paddocks or properties with snails last.
Growers are also advised to be proactive to determine what they will need to do next year.
Now is the time to check paddocks they will seed with canola next year for snails and soil type doesn't matter - snails can survive hot, dry summers.
Before seeding in 2023, growers should check paddocks for snails and budget to apply bait more than once but be aware that spreaders calibrated for fertiliser spreading may not be spreading the baits as far as you think.
