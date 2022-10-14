Farm Weekly

BioBlitz identifies 400 species at Walpole-Nornalup National Park using iNaturalist app

By Jasmine Peart
October 14 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers on the hunt for specimens during the BioBlitz. Photo by Daemon Clark.

PEOPLE congregated from all corners of the State to explore the Walpole wilderness and document the weird and wonderful species hiding in their own backyard over the first weekend of October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.