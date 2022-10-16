Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

James Brougham to run 500 kilometres over October to raise money for Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS)

By Jasmine Peart
October 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Broughams enjoying the sail boat lifestyle.

SOME people call it completely crazy, James Brougham calls it making the most of his circumstances and giving back the good fortune he has received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.