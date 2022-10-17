Farm Weekly

Cranbrook farmers visit Victoria for hybrid canola insights with Elders

October 17 2022 - 9:30am
The group of 14 growers were hosted by Elders Cranbrook branch manager Daniel Barbour and agronomist Laura Archer.

THE invitation to travel to Victoria to visit canola breeding facilities and learn about hybrid seed production was too good of an opportunity to pass up for a group of growers from southern Western Australia.

