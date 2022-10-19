Farm Weekly

Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance (SRPA) to host forum and annual general meeting on October 24

October 19 2022 - 9:30am
One of the Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance activities during the year was a pastoral rehydration field trip at Yoweragabbie station, Mt Magnet.

THE Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance Inc (SRPA) will hold its Pastoral Industry Forum and annual general meeting on Monday, October 24, at 8:30am.

