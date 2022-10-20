Farm Weekly

Changes to the Land Administration Act (LAA) to allow for diversification options for Crown Land leases

By Bree Swift
October 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Diversification options for Crown Land leases

CHANGES to the Land Administration Act (LAA) slated for later this year, including the addition of a diversification lease, have been designed to give pastoralists the opportunity to get involved in the growing renewables market.

