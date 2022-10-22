Farm Weekly
Harvestaire embraces bigger premises and gets access to 1500 different spare parts

By Mal Gill
October 22 2022 - 12:00am
Harvestaire sales manager James Haggerty (left), dealer support officer Stewart Harrison and general manager Dirk Vorster with the rest of the staff outside the agricultural machinery parts suppliers new Balcatta headquarters.

BALCATTA-based national combine harvester and tractor parts manufacturer and supplier Harvestaire Pty Ltd is on the move, both in size and location.

