Farm Weekly
Home/Property

Historic Albany Hotel hotel up for sale as long-term owner retires

By Jasmine Peart
October 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Albany Hotel on York St, circa 1955, could possibly be Western Australias first licensed hotel and is up for sale for $2.95 million

A RE-EMERGENCE of strong debate by historians of what was Western Australia's first licensed hotel has been sparked by the listing of The Albany Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.