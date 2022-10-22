Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

York Festival takes over the streets from September 24 to October 9

By Jasmine Peart
October 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The York Visitor Centres Joanna Bryant (left), Karen Thomas and Melody Pampling celebrate their window dressing win with York Festival artistic director Will Yeoman.

CREATING a good window display is an art within itself and any visual merchandiser will tell you it can be hard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.