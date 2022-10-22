CREATING a good window display is an art within itself and any visual merchandiser will tell you it can be hard.
That's why it's so impressive that the streets of York have been transformed into a rainbow of colour by businesses keen to showcase their decorating skills.
The streets came alive to celebrate the York Festival - held from September 24 to October 9 - with businesses adorning their windows for the inaugural window dressing competition.
The festival has been running for the past eight years, however the competition was a new way to involve more local businesses in the celebrations, according to Wheatbelt Arts and Events marketing manager Tess Stephenson.
"The town really came alive - the street was looking gorgeous and I think everyone really appreciated it," Ms Stephenson said.
"They were decorated in York colours, which were orange and blue, and obviously all used their interpretation of the theme, which was really great.
"It just made Avon Terrace look a million bucks."
The York Festival artistic director Will Yeoman echoed these thoughts and said it was encouraging to see so many businesses participating at such late notice.
"Such was the ingenuity and sense of fun demonstrated by the winning entries in particular that I'm already looking forward to an even bigger and better competition next year," Mr Yeoman said.
The winning entry was the York Visitors Centre, which "really went all out" and showcased all the different aspects of the York Festival.
For taking out the first prize, they won a $250 voucher for the York Co-op stores and a golden ticket to next year's festival.
Second was the York Newsagency that "always put amazing effort" into their displays.
"They did a fantastic window display with musical instruments and all sorts of stuff, it looks fantastic," Ms Stephenson said.
The newsagency won a $150 co-op voucher and complimentary tickets to next year's festival, while the Goodlife Store received an honourable mention for third place.
Ms Stephenson said she was "stoked" with the response and was excited to see what next year's entrants would produce.
Wheatbelt Arts & Events secretary Joanna Bryant said the competition was a brilliant success and the support from local businesses grew year-on-year.
"York has an active and connected business community that is keen to use any opportunity to showcase their products and services," Ms Bryant said.
"The window dressing competition was York Festival's opportunity to offer the business community a device to connect and engage with our festival attendees.
"I'm sure that this competition will evolve and become a great spectacle for visitors and locals in the future."
