Seaweed feed production scaled-up about 60 kilometres off the Geraldton coast

By Brooke Littlewood
October 25 2022 - 10:30am
Seastock director Tom Puddy said the opportunity had bridged aquaculture and agriculture industries.

AT a remote and rugged archipelago - about 60 kilometres off the Geraldton coast - harvest of a different kind has been underway.

