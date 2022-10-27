Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

New CLAAS Harvest Centre at Northam meets growing demand

By Mal Gill
October 27 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the CLAAS Harvest Centre Northam team in their new service workshop which trebles the size of undercover area for pre-delivery servicing and servicing and repair of customers machines, which is expected to significantly reduce turnaround times. Pictured are sales representative Melvyn Parnell (left), administration manager Bel Marsh, service manager Morné Stain and parts manager Travis Bell who was monitoring inbound phone calls.

NORTHAM'S CLAAS Harvest Centre is growing, with a new machinery workshop almost completed and new staff members joining the team to help meet increasing demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.