Farm Weekly

Independent director Michael Byrne set to replace Alan Mulgrew on the CBH Board

By Shannon Beattie
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:44am
Michael Byrne

A NEW independent director has been appointed to CBH Group board, with Michael Byrne set to replace Alan Mulgrew who will retire from the board after serving eight years.

