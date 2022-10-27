A NEW independent director has been appointed to CBH Group board, with Michael Byrne set to replace Alan Mulgrew who will retire from the board after serving eight years.
Mr Byrne is a non-executive director of National Intermodal Corporation, Sydney Airport Aviation Alliance, Ausgrid, NSW Ports and Peel Ports UK.
He is also a senate member of The University of Western Australia.
His most recent executive role was as managing director of transportation and logistics company Toll Group and prior to this was the chief executive officer of Coates Hire and Linfox.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said Mr Byrne would broaden the skills and experience of the board.
"CBH greatly values the experience of our independent directors whose abilities complement those of our member directors," Mr Stead said.
"Michael brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience in the logistics sector to the board which will add great value to our co-operative."
Mr Mulgrew was appointed as an independent director in February 2015.
He is a member of the audit and risk management committee, a member of the network and engineering committee and a CBH board appointed director of Interflour Group Pty Ltd.
He will retire as a director at the end of the 2023 annual general meeting that will be held on February 17.
"Alan's contribution to the co-operative has been significant, " Mr Stead said.
"His dedication to CBH and delivering value for the growers of Western Australia has been significant, particularly through his contribution and extensive experience in infrastructure as CBH continues to expand and enhance its network."
Mr Byrne will be appointed an independent director for a three-year term commencing at the conclusion of the AGM.
