Manure link to best crops for Hassells

AFTER growing some of their best ever crops following an application of chicken manure in addition to their base fertiliser previously, the Hassell family, between Pingelly and Wickepin, turned to pig manure this season and the crops are again shaping up very well.
It's set to become a permanent fixture in their crop nutrition program for the medium-term, with the family locking in a 10-year supply agreement for the pig manure, which was sourced from Pinjarra through Carbon Ag.
The Hassells grow barley, canola, oats and lupins on 1200 hectares and crop a further 500ha on a property near Wialki and run arbout 4000 mated ewes across the farms.
Freight costs with the manure made it more viable to Pingelly and, prior to seeding, they applied 2000 tonne on the full crop production area at 1.5-2 tonnes per hectare via their Multispreader.
John Hassell, who also is the president of WAFarmers, said with the high price of cropping fertilisers, they were considering their nutrition strategy and with chicken manure prices increasing significantly, they then opted for the pig manure.
"There is plenty of phosphorus and potassium and a heap of trace elements in the manure, so there was a saving there,'' Mr Hassell said.
"We didn't spend money on potassium and trace elements (with our seeding fertiliser).
"However, we applied our same amount of P down the boot, with the seed - about nine kilograms/ha of P and we spent a bit more on nitrogen to go for higher yields.
"It was about looking at the potential.''
The Hassells carried out two nitrogen applications post-sowing, including topdressing urea at rates ranging from 50kg/ha to 100kg/ha, followed by a later top-up with Flexi-N liquid nitrogen at 30 litres per hectare.
In future, they also plan to look at deep banding some nitrogen at sowing.
Mr Hassell said the health of their crops this season had been outstanding, especially considering the wet conditions and they were looking forward to assessing the harvest yields.
They have received well above their average growing season rainfall.
"Despite the conditions, there has been almost zero yellowing in the crops,'' he said.
"We are very happy with all of our crops.''
With the chicken manure previously, he recalled the benefits also extended into their pasture phase.
"You could see a dark line in the pasture where the chicken manure had been applied," Mr Hassell said.
With the good rates of phosphorus and potassium in the pig manure, he expected he may reduce consecutive applications next season to 1t/ha, whereas rates would be maintained at 1.5-2t/ha in paddocks where it was being applied for the first time.
For the 2023 season, Carbon Ag is offering the pig manure from sites at Kojonup and Piawaning.
Chicken manure also will be available from Piawaning, while composts will be supplied from North Bannister.
More information: Contact Brad Wisewould at Carbon Ag on
0429 107 919.
