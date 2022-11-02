Farm Weekly

Chicken and pig manure link to best crops for Hassell family Pingelly and Wickepin

November 2 2022 - 8:30pm
Manure link to best crops for Hassells

AFTER growing some of their best ever crops following an application of chicken manure in addition to their base fertiliser previously, the Hassell family, between Pingelly and Wickepin, turned to pig manure this season and the crops are again shaping up very well.

