South Coast NRM's subsurface drainage trial yields big rewards

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
November 2 2022 - 9:30pm
South Coast NRMs Neridup trial site in its first winter, showing the waterlogging that occurs in the trial paddock affecting crop yield potential.

THE conditions for the first two years of South Coast NRM's subsurface drainage trial could not have been better, with rainfall well over the 99th percentile across the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons.

