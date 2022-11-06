IN 2021, hay plantings in Western Australia were down and that trend continued into this season due to similar factors.
Hay prices couldn't match the high grain prices, particularly in May when final decisions were made about what goes in the ground, and as a result, not as many hectares were planted to fodder.
Calingiri grower Suzanne Woods, who is also the secretary for the Australian Fodder Industry Association (AFIA), said her family had seeded 850 hectares of hay this year, which was less than usual.
"We dropped a paddock in April and put in a bit more canola due to the pricing," Ms Woods said.
"While the hay price had improved from last year and there were greater values per tonne, it still couldn't compete, particularly with canola."
With hay baling having commenced across much of WA, the industry and the market is eagerly awaiting to see what growers produce.
Overall, it's looking like another good hay season and tonnages in many areas have been excellent.
For Ms Woods, that result is more than eight tonnes per hectare.
"Personally, we've only had one small rain event, so the quality is up there for us," she said.
"Although one of the things when growing hay is that higher yields do undergo a quality penalty."
While Ms Woods has been unaffected by the rain, the same cannot be said for everyone.
Over the past few weeks, there has been weather damage in some areas and anywhere which has received decent showers will likely see a quality impact.
Exactly what the hay crop in WA ends up at will depend on weather conditions over the next couple of weeks, especially in the south where baling will stretch out for a little longer.
Regardless, there are some crops with really great potential and WA's production will surpass that from over east.
"We're once again in a situation where WA has the supply and the Eastern States is in a more dire situation for fodder," Ms Woods said.
"Last time we had this issue it was because of drought, this time it's floods.
"For us to supply fodder over there is very expensive and there are quarantining issues, so I don't know how that is going to play out."
