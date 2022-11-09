Farm Weekly
Spencers Brook farmer Vern Dempster has his say on CBH pool and grain prices

By Vern Dempster, Spencers Brook Farmer
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Comment: grain prices and CBH pools

IN a grain market where the domestic price is substantially below export parity, caused by there being insufficient shipping slots to match the anticipated production, access to CBH Grain's pools offers growers their best option to obtain export parity prices.

