Farm Weekly

Ken Flower appointed director of the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI)

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
November 10 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Flower is the new director of the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative.

WITH substantial knowledge in no-till farming, precision agriculture and weed control, associate professor Ken Flower was the obvious choice to lead the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.