Farm Weekly

DPIRD has launched its summer skeleton weed campaign

November 14 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRDs annual summer skeleton weed surveillance program is underway to detect infestations and stem the spread of the declared plant.

THE 2022 summer search campaign for one of the State's most significant plant pests, skeleton weed, is underway across the graingrowing region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.