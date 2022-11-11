Farm Weekly

Reduce the menu for mice this harvest

November 11 2022 - 4:00pm
150kg/ha of alternative food across a paddock equates to 50,000 mouse days of food.

GROWERS in areas where mouse numbers are at moderate levels have been advised to prioritise minimising grain on the ground after harvest to help reduce the potential for an outbreak ahead of sowing in 2023.

