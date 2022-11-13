AUSTRALIA's live export industry has come a long way since 2019, when the Australian Labor Party first flagged it wanted to phase-out the industry.
From increased space allocation, independent auditing of ventilation systems to the presence of an independent Federal government observer on vessels and a northern hemisphere moratorium - animal welfare is certainly at the forefront of industry's thinking.
And this was only reaffirmed last Friday, when 32 people including - farmers, industry personnel, service providers, media, general public and students - saw first-hand the conditions onboard the MV Al Kuwait livestock vessel.
The Livestock Collective's Global Visibility project hosted two vessel tours, made possible thanks to Rural Export and Trading WA, Kuwait Livestock Transort and Trading and supported by Meat & Livestock Australia.
It has been three years since the last vessel tour due to COVID.
The Livestock Collective managing director Dr Holly Ludeman said industry changes had decreased mortality rates to the lowest recorded levels.
"Nothing beats showing people first-hand - it's not what they often expect," Dr Ludeman said about the tour.
"Participants are often surprised at the space available and how well ventilated the decks are.
"And of course how much thought and care goes into making sure the sheep are looked after to the highest standard."
She said WA sheep producers were included in the mix of tour participants, so they could see how onfarm practices impacted the wider supply chain.
Ms Ludeman said simple adjustments - such as pulling sheep out which were not 100pc fit for the journey - made a huge difference to the industry's overall success and reputation.
"One of the biggest things we rejected on this consignment were ewes arriving in mobs of wethers, either tagged as ewes or wethers," she said.
"If they are coming in as a mob of wethers it means they have not been preg-tested and unwanted births are a risk on the voyage."
Departing Fremantle wharf, the MV Al Kuwait had 56,660 sheep and 304 cattle onboard destined for four ports including Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Sheep - including some new season lambs - were quarantined anywhere between six and 15 days prior to departure and more than 50pc of the consignment was shorn in the Peel feedlot.
The voyage is expected to reach the first port in about 13 days with one to two days unloading before moving onto the next.
As part of the tour, participants were taken - quite literally - step-by-step through several parts of the vessel including the port, sheep deck, captain's deck, mess room and top deck.
Throughout the journey facts were shared relating to the live export trade, highlighting the care provided at every step of the supply chain.
"During the voyage, the daily routine is the key to success," Ms Ludeman said.
"Usually in the early morning as the crew enters the decks all livestock are stood up and inspected.
"During this process, feed and water troughs are cleaned and fresh feed placed in all troughs.
"Throughout the day, the crew continues to monitor the animals, checking automatic water troughs, and feeding the animals routinely again."
Even after animals arrive into the overseas market, Australian exporters accept the responsibility to ensure welfare of sheep through the supply chain until slaughter.
Detailed recording systems, help exporters know exactly where the animals they have supplied are in the supply chain at all times.
While the tours have started in Fremantle, they are set to move across ports around Australia with the support of industry bodies and different exporters.
For more information or to take part in a virtual tour go to thelivestockcollective.com.au
