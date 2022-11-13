Farm Weekly
Full-time GP service secured for Wyalkatchem, Koorda and surrounding districts

By Bree Swift
November 14 2022 - 10:00am
The Larry Elsegood Medical Centre in Wyalkatchem will have a full-time doctor.

WITH more than 100 vacancies for GPs across regional and rural Western Australia, finding a doctor to service your small town can sometimes feel like winning the lottery.

