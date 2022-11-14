Farm Weekly

Phomopsis lesions detected in Great Southern lupins

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
November 14 2022 - 8:30pm
Phomopsis lesions on a lupin stem. Photo by Geoff Thomas, DPIRD.

A PADDOCK of Coyote lupins in the Albany port zone has been found with Phomopsis lesions.

Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

