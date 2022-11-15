GIVEN the challenges faced by sheep and prime lamb producers over the past 12 months, many would have expected British and Australasian ram sales to soften somewhat on last season's strong result.
However WA breeders bucked expectation to continue the growth of the breeds in recent years and achieve the highest values on record.
Despite the well-documented issues which threw up plenty of curved balls this year to date and continue to influence the prime lamb and sheep industry, producers remain positive about the future of the industry and bid up with confidence for their pre-mating terminal and maternal sire requirements.
Sheepmeat values have corrected over the past 12 months from the record levels for lamb and mutton which peaked at the end of January before a logjam in processing supply chains began to take hold.
However the reduced prices for breeding ewes and mutton, combined with rising cropping costs concerning farmers as they plan for next year, saw numerous producers retaining greater numbers or buying in more ewes to join later in the year for prime lamb production.
This saw the bar raised to new levels with British and Australasian ram sales grossing more than $6 million for the first time at a record combined average of $1377 - and all on the back of increased numbers of rams offered and sold.
British and Australasian breed ram sales concluded last week culminating in a total of 4701 rams being offered at 47 on-property and multi-vendor sales throughout WA representing 11 breeds and their respective composites.
This was the third highest amount of British and Australasian breed rams offered in WA since 2008 with 4857 rams offered in 2016 and 4713 rams in 2019.
When the hammer came down on the final ram offered, a total of 4385 rams were sold at auction to gross $6,038,675 at an overall average of $1377.
This was the highest ever gross and average on record surpassing last year's record sale totals by $306,450 in gross returns and $18 in average and continuing a five-year rise in overall average values.
This year's sale clearance percentage (rams sold to rams offered) was 93 per cent, down a percentage point from last year's clearance of 94pc.
The 2021 season was the previous highest season for rams sold, gross and average with 4219 of 4518 rams (fifth highest amount of rams offered since 2008) selling under the hammer to gross $5,732,255 and average $1359.
White Suffolk and Poll Dorset rams again dominated numbers, combining to represent 84pc of the number of rams offered and 85pc of rams sold.
The prime lamb sire industry has grown significantly over the past two decades.
Go back to the year 2000, there were 3597 rams offered and 2352 sold at auction to a top of $4000, a gross of $813,011 and an average of $346.
This year 27 ram sales improved their average from the 2021 season ranging from $6 to $121 with four breeds increasing their respective averages from last year.
Spike in averages can reflect greater gross returns in the pocket and this was the case with 22 sales grossing more than last year with four individual breeds recording larger gross figures.
When it comes to rams offered and sold, there were 30 sales which offered greater numbers from last year and 27 sales saw bigger numbers sold with 16 sales racking up 100pc clearances of sale teams.
Broken down into breeds, there were six breeds to offer more rams this year, five breeds sold greater numbers at auction and two breeds notched up a complete clearance.
The White Suffolk breed reclaimed the top price honour from its Poll Dorset counterpart with the $22,500 top-priced British and Australasian ram for the 2022 season sold by Brenton and Harriet Addis, Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Gnowangerup, at the Perth Royal Show stud ram and ewe sale.
The ram was purchased by Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia by phone representing the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin.
READ MORE:
The early June 2021-drop ram is sired by Yonga Downs 190384 and out of Yonga Downs 180658.
It has Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.47 birthweight (BWT), 11.72 weaning weight (WWT), 18.65 post weaning weight (PWWT), 2.47 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.26 post weaning fat (PFAT) and a terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 151.69.
Yonga Downs also recorded the $12,000 second top-priced ram for the season with a ram selling to the Medlen family, Lynefield stud, Williams, at the WA Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Sale on AuctionsPlus.
The ram had ASBVs of 0.61 BWT, 13.35 WWT, 22.11 PWWT, 2.3 PEMD, -0.48 PFAT, 4.82 lean meat yield (LMY), -0.58 intramuscular fat (IMF), 1.15 shear force and indexes of 136.96 for LEQ and 147.71 for TCP.
The $11,000 third top-priced ram also sold at the WA Elite Sale by the Mitsopoulos family's Kalinda stud, Boyanup.
The ram was purchased by Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin, Karinya stud, Boyup Brook.
The 123kg, 2021-drop ram is by a Jusak sire and has ASBVs of 0.78 BWT, 12.31 WWT, 19.03 PWWT, 1.19 PEMD, -0.93 PFAT, -0.86 IMF, 1.06 Shearforce and a TCP index of 149.02.
The season's $7000 fourth top-priced honours was shared by the Levett family's Tipperary stud, Walkaway and Rob and Maria Wood, Te Rakau Texel stud, New Norcia.
The Levetts sold their ram at the Perth Royal Show to Rob Frohling, Aberdeen stud, Burrumbuttock, New South Wales, who operated on AuctionsPlus.
The Woods sold their ram at their annual sale to Andrew Hall, Manoora, South Australia, through the bidding of AWN Esperance agent Tony Douglass.
There were 17 rams to sell for $5000 or more during the season with the White Suffolk breed accounting for half of the top 10 highest priced rams.
The Heggaton family's BreedersBEST Genetics on-property sale at Kojonup again took the title for the highest grossing sale for the season.
The sale saw 291 rams representing three breeds offered, with 269 rams selling at auction to gross $663,350.
There were two other sales to gross more than $300,000, the Kolindale White Suffolk sale at Dudinin grossed $337,300 and the Mount Ronan White Suffolk and Maternal ram sale at York grossed $360,600.
A total of nine sales grossed more than $200,000, four sales grossed between $150,000 and $200,000 and 13 sales between $100,000 and $150,000, culminating in 26 sales grossing more than $100,000, which was the same figure as last year and up from 17 sales in 2020.
The WA Elite Sale took out the sale average stakes with the nine of 22 rams to sell online averaging $5500.
The Perth Royal Show ram sale was the next highest averaging $4918 with 22 of 34 rams selling followed by the BreedersBEST ($2460), Te Rakau ($2445) and Mount Ronan ($2015).
There were five White Suffolk sales to average between $1500 and $2000 being the Yonga Downs and Kalagan sale $1882, Kohat sale, Ongerup, $1713, Golden Hill sale, Kukerin, $1681, Hedingham sale, Wickepin, $1561 and Ida Vale sale, Kojonup, $1540.
A further 26 ram sales averaged from $1000 to $1500 and in total there were 36 sales to average more than $1000 which was the same figure as last season.
There were a total of 27 sales to record improvements in average ranging from $11 to $765 including 20 sales to increase by more than $100.
Sales to record the biggest lift in average were the Te Rakua sale ($765), Williams Breeders Ram Sale ($476), Sandown Poll Dorset sale, Badgingarra ($417) and Hedingham sale ($314).
For the seventh consecutive season, the White Suffolk breed was again the biggest selling breed ahead of Poll Dorsets, featuring in 35 of the 47 (or 74pc) of the State's sales and making up 57pc of British Breed and Australasian rams offered this season, 59pc of rams sold and 58pc of total gross returns.
In total 2670 White Suffolk rams were offered with 2568 rams selling at auction to gross $3,510,375 and average $1367.
The $94 jump in average from last year was the second highest improvement in average compared to other breeds, while ram numbers offered were up 189 head and 217 more were rams sold on last year where 2351 of 2481 rams sold at auction for an average of $1273.
The Golden Hill sale topped the on-property sale values at $6000 followed by BreedersBEST $5600 and $5100 and the WA Elite Sale where the Golden Hill and Kalagan studs sold rams for $5250.
The season's highest grossing sale was the Kolindale sale at $337,300.
There were 15 White Suffolk sales that grossed more than $100,000 with some of the other bigger grossing sales including Yonga Downs and Kalagan (112 sold 113 offered $210,800 gross), Cheetara on-property sale, Narembeen (152, 152, $193,100) and Golden Hill sale (106, 106 $131,200).
In terms of numbers offered these sales were among the 11 largest sales to offer 100 rams or more with 10 sales clearing at least 100 rams at auction.
Other bigger sales included Kohat sale (100, 102, $171,300), Lukin Springs on-property sale, Boyup Brook (111, 111, $163,800), Stockdale on-property sale, York, (121, 122, $160,400), Glenbrook sale, Darkan, (128, 128, $130,925), Rhos Gwyn sale, Mt Barker (111, 120 $137,400) and Heddingham sale (100, 100, $156,050).
Leading the breed's average stakes was the Perth Royal Show at $7460 with five of eight rams selling under the hammer.
This was followed by the WA Elite Sale at $5214, while some of the other stronger performing sale averages include BreedersBEST $2102, Yonga Downs/Kalagan $1882, Golden Hill $1804 and Kohat $1713 to be among the 11 sales to average more than $1500.
Another 18 sales averaged from $1000 to $1500 for a total of 29 sales which recorded an average more than $1000, up from 28 sales last year.
Stronger performances in multi-vendor sales for the White Suffolk breed included Fenwick stud at Wongan Hills (25 offered, 25 sold, average $1676), Blackwood at Dinninup (40, 40, $1455) and Kantara stud at Wagin (39, 40 rams, $1228).
Bigger numbers of White Suffolk rams offered and sold at multi-vendor sales included Millinup at Albany (99 sold, 100 offered, $1052 average), Cascade stud at Esperance (62, 62, $1035) and Iveston stud at Williams (60, 60, $1078).
On the clearance front, 18 sales achieved 100pc clearance up from 14 sales last year, with the breed's overall clearance rate at 96pc, up a percentage point on last year and from 91pc in 2020.
The second biggest breed was Poll Dorsets with a total of 1262 rams offered at 24 sales during the 2022 season.
A total of 1175 rams sold at auction to gross $1,484,750 and average $1264 for an increased clearance rate of 93pc with 11 sales recording complete clearances assisting the improved figure.
There were 80 fewer rams offered and 46 fewer sold, while this year's average jumped marginally by $24 despite a $29,600 drop in gross returns compared to last year where 1221 of 1342 rams sold at auction for an average of $1342 and 91pc clearance.
Poll Dorsets accounted for 27pc of rams offered and sold and 25pc of gross returns, down on 30pc, 29pc and 26pc respectively last year.
As mentioned previously, the Tipperary stud topped the breed's values and also sold another ram at the Perth Royal Show for $5800.
The breed's next highest values were also sold at the show with Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs, Quairading, selling rams for $6600 and $6000 respectively while Stockdale sale, York, topped the on-property values at $5800.
BreedersBEST sale remained the highest grossing Poll Dorset sale this year where a total clearance of 119 rams grossed $276,900 followed by the Shirlee Downs/Dongadilling studs' on-property sale at Quairading, with 142 of 152 rams selling for a gross of $181,350.
Other higher grossing sales and the only other sales to sell more than 100 rams were Kojonup Triple S sale (134 of 135 rams sold $168,600 gross) and Tipperary stud at Chapman Valley (110 of 110 rams sold $113,500 gross).
The Perth Royal Show featured again as the highest averaging sale with 12 of 16 Poll Dorset rams averaging $4667.
BreedersBEST led the on-property sale averages at $2327, while other stronger averages were Sandown at Carnamah $1338, Wilgarna at Boyup Brook, $1327 and Tellerup at Manjimup $1296.
A total of 15 Poll Dorset sales averaged more than $1000, with eight averaging more than $1200 and seven sales from $1000 to $1200.
On the multi-vendor front, some studs to record stronger sales included the Orrvale and Glencraobh studs at the Kojonup Triple S sale selling 84 of 85 rams to average $1298 and all 50 rams to average $1192 respectively.
Rainbow Park at Albany sold 39 of 40 rams for an average of $1159 while Marapana sold eight rams at Darkan for a $1450 average.
Sales to post total clearances were BreedersBEST 119 rams, Eringa Park, Kalannie 70 rams, Ridgetop, Narrikup 26 rams, Sandown, Badgingarra 20 rams, Carnamah 26 rams, Wilgarna 60 rams, Chapman Valley Breeders 110 rams, Darkan and Districts 48 rams, Quairading Breeders 40 rams, Wagin Breeders 13 rams and Cheetara 10 rams.
Suffolks were again the third biggest breed in terms of ram numbers offered and sold with breeders offering 271 rams at 12 sales.
At the conclusion of selling, 225 rams were sold at auction to gross $258,150 and average $1147.
Compared to last year there were 73 fewer rams offered, 78 fewer rams sold and a drop in gross of $52,825 although on a positive note the breed recorded the biggest jump in average by $121.
This year's 83pc clearance was down from 88pc last year and 93pc in 2020.
The next highest price from the breed's $11,000 top price mentioned earlier was $4200 sold by the Annaghdowns stud at the Perth Royal Show and $3900 sold by the Karinya stud at Kojonup Triple S.
The Cheeryna on-property sale at Williams again hosted the biggest offering of Suffolk rams with 87 rams while other sales with numbers were Cheetara 30 rams, Kojonup 26 rams, Wendenlea at Bencubbin 30 rams and Wongan Hills 25 rams.
Cheeryna was the highest grossing sale by a fair stretch at $103,500 followed by Cheetara $36,150, Wongan Hills $24,500 and Kojonup $18,850.
Top price average honours went to the WA Elite Sale averaging $6500 from the two of six rams sold at auction, while the Perth Royal Show averaged $3700 for four of seven rams sold.
Kojonup sale averaged $1346 while Cheetara topped the on-property values averaging $1205 and Cheeryna $1190.
Stronger stud performances at multi-vendor sales were Karinya stud (selling 14 of 26 rams average $1346, Kojonup) and (all eight rams average $863, Dinninup), Fenwick stud at Wongan Hills (all 25 rams average $980) and SASIMWA at Quairading (all 10 rams average $970).
The fifth largest offering of Prolific rams again recorded the third highest gross returns for the season.
The team of 116 rams were all offered at the BreedersBEST sale with 94 rams or 81pc sold at auction to gross $268,750 for an average of $2859 and the $4400 top price recorded on three occasions.
The gross dipped $56,850 and the average was back $463 compared to last year's sale where a total clearance of 98 rams averaged a mighty $3322.
Despite the dip in average, the Prolifics still topped the breed average stakes for the season.
The second highest average in the British and Australasian breed stakes was posted by the Maternal Composite rams.
The offering of 99 rams were all presented at the Mount Ronan sale where a total clearance was achieved for a $2279 average and gross of $225,600.
The team was the fifth biggest offering of rams this season and the fourth largest number of rams to sell at auction for the fifth highest gross, with values reaching $4200.
Compared to last year's sale, numbers offered and sold only dropped by one ram with the gross slipping $65,200 and average $629.
Last year all 100 rams sold for an average of $2908.
The Texel breed recorded the third highest average of $2131 and was the only other breed to average more than $2000 for the season.
This year 36 rams were offered at two sales with all bar one selling at auction.
The average was back slightly by $57 compared to last year where 34 rams sold for an average of $2188.
The 133 Border Leicester rams was the fourth biggest offering of rams to be presented this season at two sales.
Numbers offered were up by 60 head from last year, with numbers sold up by 21 rams despite the clearance rate dropping 29pc to 71pc this year.
There were 94 Border Leicester rams sold at auction this year to gross $106,850 and average $1137.
Unfortunately the breed experienced the biggest drop in average from last year's lofty heights, back $1259 compared to last year where all 73 rams sold for an average of $2396.
