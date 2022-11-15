Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

British Breeds excel in 2022 WA ram sale season

By Kane Chatfield
November 15 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Suffolk ram from the Mitsopoulos familys Kalinda stud, Boyanup, sold for the seasons $11,000 third top price and equalled the State record auction price for a Suffolk ram when it sold to Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin, Karinya stud, Boyup Brook, at the WA Elite Suffolk and White Suffolk sale on AuctionsPlus.

GIVEN the challenges faced by sheep and prime lamb producers over the past 12 months, many would have expected British and Australasian ram sales to soften somewhat on last season's strong result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.