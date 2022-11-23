Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WA lotfeeder confidence high says MLA

By Brooke Littlewood
November 23 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confidence in lotfeeding future

WESTERN Australian lotfeeders' confidence in the long-term future of the industry remained relatively unshaken this year, despite some challenging trading conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.