Western Dairy report shows WA dairy farm decline

By Mal Gill
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
Former Western Dairy regional manager Julianne Hill and current Western Dairy chairman Robin Lammie.

WESTERN Australia's dairy industry shrunk at almost three times the rate of the national dairy industry last financial year.

