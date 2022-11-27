The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Katanning Research Station purchased three lines of elite Riverside stud White Dorper ewes from the Stevenson familys flock reduction sale at Kojonup, including the sales top-priced line at $330. With one of the lines it purchased were the Stevensons Kojonup farm manager Bayden Reid (left), Elders Gnowangerup, representative James Culleton, DPIRDs Katanning Research Station manager Keren Muthsam and sheep technician Brittany Were and Nutrien Livestock, Wheatbelt agent, Livestock & Land, Rex Luers.