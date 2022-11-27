Farm Weekly
Ewes top $330 at Nutrien Livestock Kojonup reduction sale

By Jodie Rintoul
November 27 2022 - 4:00pm
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Katanning Research Station purchased three lines of elite Riverside stud White Dorper ewes from the Stevenson familys flock reduction sale at Kojonup, including the sales top-priced line at $330. With one of the lines it purchased were the Stevensons Kojonup farm manager Bayden Reid (left), Elders Gnowangerup, representative James Culleton, DPIRDs Katanning Research Station manager Keren Muthsam and sheep technician Brittany Were and Nutrien Livestock, Wheatbelt agent, Livestock & Land, Rex Luers.

THE solid demand for shedding sheep continued when the Nutrien Livestock Wheatbelt team, Livestock & Land, held a flock reduction sale for the Stevenson family, TJO & SA Stevenson at their Kojonup property.

