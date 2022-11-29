Farm Weekly
Esperance State Barrier Fence extension to start

November 29 2022 - 2:00pm
Extension to Esperance barrier fence

The next phase of the Esperance extension to the State Barrier Fence is about to get underway to protect south east farms from the impact of emus, wild dogs and kangaroos - giving landholders confidence to grow their businesses.

