Extension to Esperance barrier fence

The next phase of the Esperance extension to the State Barrier Fence is about to get underway to protect south east farms from the impact of emus, wild dogs and kangaroos - giving landholders confidence to grow their businesses.
The works will see 300 kilometres, over two sections, of dog proof fencing erected where the existing fence finishes at Coxalls Corner, north of Ravensthorpe, through to Beaumont, east of Esperance.
The project is backed by $6.9 million via the Western Australian Wild Dog Action Plan.
The milestone follows extensive consultation, planning and biological studies, guided by the Esperance Extension Reference Group, as well as an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation.
The initial phase of the project built 74km of fencing in the Cascades area along freehold boundaries, as part of the total 660km project.
The State government is progressing necessary approvals to finalise the remaining 286km of fencing for the Esperance extension project.
The 1.35 metre high installation, with a lap wire apron to prevent wild dog entry, will extend the existing State Barrier Fence - which stretches from the Zuytdorp cliffs north of Kalbarri to Jerdacuttup east of Ravensthorpe - to a total length of 1850km.
The government has also invested $1.144m in the recently completed Murchison Region Vermin Cell to help protect livestock and pastoral business from the cost of wild dogs.
The site is one of four demonstration cells backed by the government in the southern rangelands to help rebuild the sheep industry on pastoral stations.
"The Esperance extension will help reduce the cost of stock losses and land degradation from wild dogs, emus and kangaroos on businesses in the southeast, enabling farmers to invest in livestock and expansion plans," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
"Much work has been done on this complex project across design, construction and alignment of the fence to ensure environmental and heritage requirements are satisfied.
"Our government continues to maintain WA's iconic State Barrier Fence, working alongside local communities and suppliers, while progressing the Wild Dog Action Plan to optimise the potential of pastoral and farming enterprises."
