Farm Weekly
Home/News

Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre educates wheat millers

December 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learning the value of Aussie wheat

THE Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) is helping flour millers in South East Asia calculate the true value of Australian wheat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.