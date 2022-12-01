GROWING up with sheep and wool on a Denmark farm and with a family heritage involving shearing and wool classing, Megan Nekel, 16, has a career path set out ahead of her.
A year 11 student at the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Denmark and, according to her dad, woolgrower Greg Nekel, RJ & JK Nekel & Son, Denmark, already a competent shearer, she knows what job she wants to do.
"I want to be a wool agent," Megan said last week as she completed a week of work experience in Perth with Westcoast Wool & Livestock, splitting her time between the livestock and wool divisions.
Her work experience included attending at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) and taking down prices as Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneers Brad Faithful and Danny Burkett sold Westcoast's pieces, oddments and fleece catalogues last week.
"I'd actually been there before, with my family, because my dad showed us where wool was sold," she said of her WWC visit.
"We used to come up there (WWC) as kids every time we sold our wool."
Megan said she enjoyed learning about how different aspects of an industry she grew up with, really operated.
"It's been really good, a great experience," she said of her week with Westcoast Wool & Livestock.
Mr Faithful said Westcoast Wool & Livestock regularly hosted work experience students who showed an interest in pursuing a career in either wool or livestock.
"To keep the industry sustainable into the future, we need to attract good young people to it today and work experience helps do that," Mr Faithfull said.
