Megan Nekel, Denmark, embraces Westcoast Wool & Livestock work experience

By Mal Gill
December 1 2022 - 9:30pm
Director and auctioneer Brad Faithfull with work experience student Megan Nekel, 16, Denmark, inspecting wool samples on the show floor at Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

GROWING up with sheep and wool on a Denmark farm and with a family heritage involving shearing and wool classing, Megan Nekel, 16, has a career path set out ahead of her.

