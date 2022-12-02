Farm Weekly
Derella Downs Merino and Pyramid Poll Merino studs sold

By Jodie Rintoul
December 2 2022 - 8:30pm
The Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll stud ewe flocks are heading to a new home at Dudinin, with the Pickering family, Cascade, announcing this month, they have sold 850 ewes ranging from 1.5 year to 3.5 years old and 300 ram lambs to the Ledwidth family, Kolindale stud. Going through the ewes involved in the sale were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Kolindale co-principal Luke Ledwith and Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll principals Scott and Sue Pickering.

THE Derella Downs Merino and Pyramid Poll Merino are on the move from Cascade following the announcement last week they have been sold to the Ledwith family, Kolindale stud, Dudinin.

