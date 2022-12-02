Then in the late 1990s, concerned about the micron and softness of their wool, they infused Roseville Park genetics via a WA stud and then, on advice from their classer, the Pickerings introduced genetics from the Marnoo district, Victoria, to help produce a plainer bodied sheep with a more bold crimping elite wool and as a result in more recent years Wallaloo Park bloodlines have played a major role within this flock.