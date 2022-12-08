Farm Weekly
WA Govt and Shire of Capel grants 10-year lease on Boyanup saleyards

By Bree Swift
December 8 2022 - 2:00pm
The State government and Shire of Capel have signed a 10-year lease extension for the Boyanup Saleyards.

THE State government and Shire of Capel have reached a "sensible outcome" in signing a 10-year lease extension for the Boyanup Saleyards, following a commitment by its operators to complete upgrades so the facility will continue to meet modern animal welfare standards.

