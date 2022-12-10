Farm Weekly
Colin Thexton wins AuctionsPlus honour

December 10 2022 - 8:30pm
Independent Rural Agents Pemberton principal Colin Thexton.

INDEPENDENT Rural Agents Pemberton principal Colin Thexton has won the inaugural Howard Gardner Award.

