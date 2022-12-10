INDEPENDENT Rural Agents Pemberton principal Colin Thexton has won the inaugural Howard Gardner Award.
The award recognises services to the community and AuctionsPlus and honours the company's original chief executive officer Howard Gardner.
The recipient must demonstrate the values of innovation, loyalty, humility and community and the winner can select someone in the industry to be gifted with a Leadership Coaching Package.
Since the early days of AuctionsPlus (then known as CALM), Mr Thexton has shared Howard Gardner's trailblazing attitude to livestock marketing.
Along with his then business partner, Mr Thexton was an early adopter and key advocate of CALM/AuctionsPlus, playing a key role in driving knowledge and uptake of the platform in Western Australia.
Mr Thexton, his partner Kerry and their family remain among the most committed AuctionsPlus agents in its network.
With a large base of exceptionally loyal clients, Mr Thexton's commitment to his community and his belief in the platform is extraordinary.
"I am very humbled and honoured to receive the inaugural Howard Gardner Award," Mr Thexton said.
"Since the inception of CALM/AuctionsPlus in 1987 and my start in assessing in 1988, I have had the privilege of being guided, encouraged and mentored by Howard Gardner, along with Gary Dick.
"With their encouragement and persistence for its success, along with my belief in a better marketing system for my clients and the cattle I assess, I've been able to have personal success as a level one AuctionsPlus assessor since 1990."
AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Angus Street said Mr Thexton should be particularly commended for his loyalty to the AuctionsPlus platform.
"Awarded in honour of the company's original CEO, this award recognises the key role Colin has played in encouraging uptake of the AuctionsPlus platform across the west coast since the early days of the platform," Mr Street said.
READ MORE:
He said the annual AuctionsPlus awards celebrate its assessors and agencies with the highest throughput across cattle, sheep and lambs on the platform during FY2021-22.
"With huge volumes of livestock transacted on our platform each year, claiming one of AuctionsPlus' agency awards is no easy feat and comes as a testament to the commitment of these agents and their clients," he said.
"The support and innovation of our network creates opportunities for the platform to continually evolve in our we drive sustainable price discovery, animal welfare and biosecurity outcomes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.