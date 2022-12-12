Farm Weekly
Breeding heifers top $2090 at IRA Pemberton

By Kane Chatfield
December 12 2022 - 8:30pm
Kerry (left) and Colin Thexton, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, vendor JCC Family Trust farm manager Steve Roberts, Northcliffe, Anthony Thexton, IRA Pemberton and buyer Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, at the IRA Pemberton Elite Weaner, Vealer and Breeder sale.

YOUNG future breeding heifers stole the show, selling to $2090 at the 31st annual Independent Rural Agents Pemberton Elite Weaner, Vealer and Breeder sale on AuctionsPlus last week.

