Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers top $1934 at Muchea weaner sale

December 17 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan (left) and Jess Yost, Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, looking over their cattle offered in the AWN Livestock 21st annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

AWN Livestock hosted the 21st annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre where prices peaked at $1934.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.