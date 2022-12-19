Champion heifer pen winner Bruce Campbell (left), AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, with Virbac sponsor Kylie Meloury, WA Charolais Society member and Charolais Silver Calf Competition co-ordinator Andrew Cunningham, Elgin and judge Lisa Bendotti, Pemberton at the AWN Livestock 21st Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week. The pen of heifers was made up of seven Charolais heifers weighing an average of 389kg and sold for 490c/kg and $1873.