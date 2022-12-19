Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Fifth WA Charolais Society Silver Calf weaner comp a winner

By Kyah Peeti
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion heifer pen winner Bruce Campbell (left), AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, with Virbac sponsor Kylie Meloury, WA Charolais Society member and Charolais Silver Calf Competition co-ordinator Andrew Cunningham, Elgin and judge Lisa Bendotti, Pemberton at the AWN Livestock 21st Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week. The pen of heifers was made up of seven Charolais heifers weighing an average of 389kg and sold for 490c/kg and $1873.

AWN Livestock hosted the fifth annual WA Charolais Society Silver Calf weaner competition, incorporated into the 21st Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.