AWN Livestock hosted the fifth annual WA Charolais Society Silver Calf weaner competition, incorporated into the 21st Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
There were strong numbers of Charolais sired steers and heifers in the sale that proudly represented the Charolais breed, with entrants hailing from Pinjarra and surrounds and up to Toodyay.
Competition entrants selected a minimum of six of their best Charolais sired steers and heifers nominated for the AWN Livestock sale.
The cattle were judged on the overall pen evenness, shape and muscling, presentation and temperament.
Silver Calf weaner competition judge Lisa Bendotti, Pemberton, said all of the pens of Charolais steers and heifers presented in the sale were of very good quality.
The champion pen of steers was awarded to the Campbell family, AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook.
The champion steers in pen three included nine Charolais steers weighing an average of 420kg and later sold in the sale for 460c/kg and $1934.
Ms Bendotti said this pen of steers was a standout.
READ MORE:
"I picked these steers as the champions because they had good temperament, as well as being visually sound," Ms Bendotti said.
"They have well-framed bodies, are well-muscled with even fat distribution all over."
A pen of heifers offered by the Campbell family was also awarded the champion heifer pen in the competition.
The pen was made up of seven Charolais heifers weighing an average of 389kg and sold for 490c/kg and $1873.
Ms Bendotti said the pen of heifers offered by the Campbell family were quality animals.
"This was my top pick for the heifers as they were beautiful, well-bodied and roomy heifers," she said.
"They had outstanding muscling and a good frame about them."
The second place pen of steers was won by GJ Elliot, North Dandalup, in the second pen of the sale to sell.
This particular pen was made up of 13 Charolais steers weighing an average of 411kg and sold in the sale for 458c/kg and $1884.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.