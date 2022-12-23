The Davy family, G & M Davy, Albany, were not only one of the major vendors in the sale selling 50 PTIC Angus heifers, they also recorded the top heifer price of $3300 outside the charity offering for three pens. With two of their $3300 top-priced pens were Michelle Davy (left) with parents and vendors Geoff and Margaret and brother-in-law and sister Les and Anna Wolfe alongside Elders, Albany agent Nigel Hawke and buyer of the two pens Joshua Mead, Castleview Farm, Porongurup.