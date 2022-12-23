Farm Weekly
Memorial sale PTIC Angus heifers top $3600

By Jodie Rintoul
December 23 2022 - 4:00pm
The Davy family, G & M Davy, Albany, were not only one of the major vendors in the sale selling 50 PTIC Angus heifers, they also recorded the top heifer price of $3300 outside the charity offering for three pens. With two of their $3300 top-priced pens were Michelle Davy (left) with parents and vendors Geoff and Margaret and brother-in-law and sister Les and Anna Wolfe alongside Elders, Albany agent Nigel Hawke and buyer of the two pens Joshua Mead, Castleview Farm, Porongurup.

THE fifth installment of the annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale hosted by Elders at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards saw both buyers and vendors walk away happy with the prices recorded.

