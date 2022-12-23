Farm Weekly
Kerr Ag Katanning has been sold

By Mal Gill
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 10:00am
Kerr Ag parts manager Wayne Munyard (left), owner and director Brian Kerr and then new sales consultant Greg Paini last year outside the Katanning dealership which has been sold to Agwest Machinery. Mr Munyard is staying on with the new owners, Mr Kerr is taking a well-earned break and Mr Paini has moved on to a new job.

A MORE than 70-year association over three generations of the Kerr family with agricultural machinery officially ended on Tuesday when PH Kerr & Co, trading as Kerr Ag Katanning, was sold.

