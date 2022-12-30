ON the last day of parliament for 2022, I asked Premier Mark McGowan if there would be a teacher in front of every classroom for the first day of term one, 2023.
It must be disheartening for education staff, that the type of answer we received is one we have come to expect from this Premier, one of arrogance and deflection.
A simple yes or no would have sufficed.
Now that Tony Buti has been announced as the new Education Minister following a reshuffle of the McGowan government, it is my hope, and that of the entire sector, that he can tackle the important task the previous minister was unable to keep on top of.
While the former minister rolled out incentives at the very last minute, they were too late to make any credible difference in staffing for next year.
In just the past month, the previous minister announced incentive packages worth more than $20 million to attract teachers for hard to staff schools and centres, and teachers with three year qualifications who are new to WA public schools as well as additional incentives for STEM teachers.
It all smacks of desperation.
While incentivising is a worthy strategy, my problem is with the timing.
We are at a very critical time where the roll out of these incentives must be a nightmare for the department.
The change to the requirements for trainee teachers is another indicator of the desperate attempt to have enough teachers.
The rules for teacher registrations have been diluted, which raises significant questions about training providers and their scrambling to have student teachers ready for early registration.
Tertiary level training evolves from many years of academic research and in one fell swoop the former minister wants to change it.
The appointment of a new Education Minister won't make any difference to the tidal wave of issues confronting the education portfolio.
Mr Buti faces a daunting task of providing stability in a growing storm of disquiet and frustration.
I wish him well, but I fear the culmination of issues will be a task that will require honest reflection and acceptance that those who are in the know and have been raising the alarm for years, need to be listened to.
The State School Teachers' Union of WA has not held back on the pressing issues within education in this State.
READ MORE:
"The union had been warning the government for years about the looming teacher shortage, but its concerns were ignored," said president-elect Matt Jarman.
How is it that the previous minister and her department were seemingly unaware of issues in such a timely manner as to work out contingencies?
Why does it take the union to fund an inquiry into the education system in this State?
How many reports are already on the table detailing the issues education is facing?
The Productivity Commission highlighted the workload, saying 60 per cent of a teacher's workload is administrative and just 40pc of their time is spent on teaching.
Teacher workloads continue to be an ongoing issue for the union, as well as the increase in violence and other abuse in schools.
The retention of current staff is critical and salary is a crucial part of this retention.
Housing is also a major concern.
Government housing is rented to teachers and principals, mostly in regional areas.
In July this year, the agency put a rent freeze on houses already rented.
This unfortunately hasn't flowed through to new staff for next year.
One example is a house in Port Hedland which increased from $400 to $600 per week.
A similar property in the same town will have a teacher paying $650 per week.
In the Wheatbelt where housing options are dire, a district high school teacher going into a two-bedroom house will be paying $560 per week.
That's nearly $30,000 out of their salary.
The incentives won't cover the cost of housing, let alone fuel and cost of living in regional areas.
I want to reiterate my unreserved respect, as well as my full admiration for the teachers, principals and administrative staff who are working in our schools.
I am sure they thought with the lifting of restrictions from COVID-19, they would enjoy some brief respite from the relentless workload they have endured over the past three years, but this sadly, is a pipe dream.
The Premier and the new minister need to be honest with the public.
Will there be a teacher in front of every classroom on day one, term one, 2023?
Mr Rundle is The Nationals WA education and training spokesman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.