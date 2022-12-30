Farm Weekly
Home/News

Peter Rundle challenges WA Government on education

By The Nationals Wa Mp for Roe, Peter Rundle
December 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Rundle.

ON the last day of parliament for 2022, I asked Premier Mark McGowan if there would be a teacher in front of every classroom for the first day of term one, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.